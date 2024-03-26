AP with the report:

Water cannon assault by the Chinese coast guard injured Filipino navy crew members and heavily damaged their boat

Two Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine navy-operated supply boat with water cannons on Saturday

fears of a larger conflict that could put China and the United States on a collision course

The U.S. has warned repeatedly that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines — its oldest treaty ally in Asia — if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under an armed attack

The United States, the European Union, Japan, Australia and about 16 other countries have expressed support to the Philippines and the rule of law, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila

Footage from inside the attacked boat begins around the 35 second mark: