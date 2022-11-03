China is further clamping down on access to information inside the country.

Reuters reports on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation announcing that it is shutting its news bureau in Beijing after waiting two years in vain for a China work permit for its journalists.

CBC News has had an office in China for over 40 years.

China's moves follow similar in Russia where CBC was forced to shut its Moscow bureau by Russia's foreign ministry.

China is very sensitive to eyes on what is happening inside the country.