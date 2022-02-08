An opinion piece in China's (state sponsored media) People’s Daily. Info via the South China Morning Post :
- The Chinese Communist Party is escalating its call for the “orderly development of capital”
- China should “support and guide” the healthy development of capital, and prevent the “barbaric growth of capital”
SCMP add:
- The article reflects the overriding concern of China’s leaders, who initially directed government bodies to check the disorderly expansion of capital during the same economic meeting in 2020. The following year, regulators took a wide range of actions to rein in the technology, off-campus tutoring, property, and entertainment sectors, wiping out more than US$1 trillion of market value from Chinese company stocks.
Tread carefully in China equities, CCP officials still on the warpath!