I posted over the weekend on China's continued stalling economic recovery:

A little more now from around the weekend news:

China scheduled domestic flights have given back the early May gains and are back to Apr 11-17 levels. Scheduled domestic flights were -0.9% w/w for June 13- 20 week. The outlook for the next 4 weeks is for a higher number of scheduled flights, but still not back to April levels.

As for road traffic, data shows that traffic numbers in the 10 of the top 15 cities are now up y/y. I haven't seen the numbers compared with pre-covid 2019 though.

The implications for oil are that better numbers will be needed to convincingly show inflating Chinese demand.