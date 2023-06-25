I posted over the weekend on China's continued stalling economic recovery:

A little more now from around the weekend news:

  • China scheduled domestic flights have given back the early May gains and are back to Apr 11-17 levels. Scheduled domestic flights were -0.9% w/w for June 13- 20 week.
    • The outlook for the next 4 weeks is for a higher number of scheduled flights, but still not back to April levels.
  • As for road traffic, data shows that traffic numbers in the 10 of the top 15 cities are now up y/y. I haven't seen the numbers compared with pre-covid 2019 though.

--

The implications for oil are that better numbers will be needed to convincingly show inflating Chinese demand.

China auto sales