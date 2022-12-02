Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun with soothing comments:

Will continue to implement policy package, strive to realise the goal of creating 11 mln new urban jobs

Will keep economy within a reasonable range and strive to realise better results

China’s economy will keep growing at reasonable speed, with stable employment and prices

Will continue to deepen reform and opening up, keep yuan exchange rate generally stable at appropriate and balanced level

----

There's not much here to argue with, but it seems like a whole lot of platitudes.