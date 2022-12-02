Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun with soothing comments:

  • Will continue to implement policy package, strive to realise the goal of creating 11 mln new urban jobs
  • Will keep economy within a reasonable range and strive to realise better results
  • China’s economy will keep growing at reasonable speed, with stable employment and prices
  • Will continue to deepen reform and opening up, keep yuan exchange rate generally stable at appropriate and balanced level

There's not much here to argue with, but it seems like a whole lot of platitudes.

