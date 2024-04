The Chinese finance ministry has pushed back against the earlier news that Fitch revised the outlook for China to negative.

The ministry says Fitch's systems does not effectively reflect the positive effect of China's fiscal policy.

Further added that China's capability and resolve to maintain a good sovereign credit outlook does not change.

Earlier post from Eamonn below with more details about the downgrade:

Fitch affirms China A+ rating but lowers its outlook to negative