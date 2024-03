The South China Morning Post reporting on boosterism from a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Talking up China's economic prospects by citing increased holiday spending over the Lunar New Year.

This is 99% public relations ahead of the annual political meetings this week. I posted on what to expect from there last week

If everything was just fine why is the currency in danger of collapsing and having to be propped up? Every day.

People's Bank of China