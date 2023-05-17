Caixin (gated) with the report on April air travel data from China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

China’s aviation industry is picking up the pace of recovery as domestic air travel bounced back to pre-pandemic levels in April.

The recovery for internaltional travel continued to lag behind.

While the report is gated the domestic travel data showed:

total transport turnover of the civil aviation transport sector was 9.31 bn tonne-kilometers, which is +214%y/y, recovering to 88.6% of the level recorded in the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak

Nearly 50.28 million air passenger trips were handled in April, +537 % y/y

passenger transport on domestic routes +3.4% from April 2019

---

