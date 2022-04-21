Chinese President Xi says the global economic recovery is fragile and weak.

I believe the psychology folks call this 'projection'. (I'll be sent to the naughty corner for this).

China's economy, too, is facing challenges. Not least the conitnued weight of its 'zero' covid policy and associated lock downs. This from earlier:

More from Xi now:

  • China will continue to provide vaccines to other countries
  • efforts needed to stabilise global supply chains
  • should guard against spillover effects from policy changes in some countries
  • calls for coordinated policies across countries

President Xi Jinping is attending the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia virtually and delivers a keynote speech.

Xi in happier times:

xi putin 28 March 2022