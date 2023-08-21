Chinese real estate company Country Garden Holdings is set to be removed from Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index.

Shares of the firm are down around 70% since the beginning of this year amidst failed bond coupon payments, a profit warning and suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds.

The removal will take place after the latest quarterly review on the Index.

Pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm will be added in its place.

Country Garden Services Holdings, a Country Garden affiliate, will also be removed from the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.