China Securities Journal: had the report, along the lines that USD/CNY is likely to be stable this year.

The piece cited analysts saying China's economic performance had been improving. And added that the US economy is subject to rising pressures. Said any further USD across the board strength would impact CNY but falls would be only limited.

---

China's economy will perform well if its not crippled by lockdowns. But that's the concern with the zero policy of course.

CNY dropped sharply earlier in the year but has been relatively stable since: