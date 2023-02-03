  • Shanghai Composite is down over 1%, as is Shenzen.
  • Hong Kong down 2%

News out of China is not too negative, the PMI improved:

and travel between Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland is being made easier.

The discovery of a Chinese spy balloon over the continental US is not helping foreign sentiment towards China equities on the session. Despite less frosty relations between the US and China in recent weeks and months this is setback.

china spy balloon 03 February 2023

Such balloons have been previously spotted over Hawaii and Guam.

The balloon is equipped with a guidance system.