Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set open up 1.9% at 21,823.07. There is speculation that there could be an easing of restrictions in Hong Kong which is helping to support the rise in stocks.

Hang Seng Tech index is to open up more than 3% with Hong Kong shares of Ali Baba set open up more than a 6% the Shanghai composite index is to open up 0.1% at 3255.62

China's CSI 300 index to open up 0.3% at 4280.14