Cartoon via China's Global Times, the paper noting:

Historic deadlock drags on in US House

There have been 11 rounds of votes with no Speaker elected.

218 votes are needed to win

The Republican Party majority in the House have ample numbers to get to 218 votes but a hard-line faction is voting consistently against Republican front-runner McCarthy, preventing him from getting the job.

The last time the Speaker vote went on this long was in 1859 - it took 44 rounds, and two months.