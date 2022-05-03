Sharp drop in Stockholm's OMX30 on Monday 2 May.
Via CNBC:
- “The reason for the drop was a sell event by a market participant. We have not identified any disturbances in Nasdaq´s systems,” a Nasdaq spokesperson in Stockholm said in an emailed statement shortly before market close.
- “Furthermore, after a review, Nasdaq has not seen any reason to cancel trades that were made during this event,” she said.
Via Yahoo:
- “This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction,” the New York-based bank said in an emailed statement. “Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it.”
Oh dear ...