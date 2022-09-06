This via the folks at eFX.
Citi discusses GBP outlook and turns more bearish in the near-term.
- "CitiFX Strategy team stepped up their bearish GBP calls this week, citing the deteriorating growth outlook, likely stickier inflation, and the BoE hiking into recession," Citi notes.
- "CitiFX Strategist calls for higher risk premia related to her pre-election promises around fiscal funding, Article 16 and the BoE, and anticipates GBPUSD falling to 1.05-1.10. In the meantime, we keep an eye on the March 2020 low of -1.1410 as next key support," Citi adds.