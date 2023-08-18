Info comes via an Oil Price article.

In summary:

After summer the current oil price rally will be over.

A hurricane—and only a hurricane—is the one thing that could change the fatter supply outlook for the post-summer months.

Citigroup’s commodity research team warned traders that global oil demand typically peaks in August—but it went a step further, casting doubt on recent forecasts of tighter global crude oil supply from agencies including the EIA, the IEA, and OPEC.

according to Citigroup analysts, the oil markets will see a 200,000 bpd surplus this year, and a whopping 1.8 million bpd surplus next year, with additional oil supplies coming from both within OPEC+ and out

Link to the piece for more.

