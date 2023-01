The Cleveland Fed is out with its median CPI number based on the December data. It measures e one-month inflation rate of the component whose expenditure weight is in the 50th percentile of price changes. It's turned lower but it still far above target and a healthy +0.2%-0.3% m/m reading.

The year-over-year reading fell to 6.9% from 7.0%.

Separately, it's trimmed mean CPI measure rose to +0.4% m/m from +0.2% m/m.

Some Fed members will see this as a reason to continue hiking beyond February.