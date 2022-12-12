The CNBC investor survey shows the Fed is likely to continue to tighen but the worst is mosly behind us:

  • 50 bps hike next week
  • Additional 75 basis points in 2023

Although the Fed is expected to increase rates, the survey shows that the S&P is expected to rise in 2023 and 2024

  • Current at 3934
  • End of 2023 at 4044
  • End of 2024 at 4418 (+12.3% from currently levels)

Chance of the S&P increasing/decreasing 10% from current levels

  • Increase up to 51%
  • Decrease 35%
  • Risk reward -16%

It was at 43% for both increase and decrease in June 2022.

As far as rates, the 10 year yield outlook shows:

  • 3.58% current
  • 3.67% at the end of 2023
  • 3.60% in 2024

Finally, 91% believe inflation has peaked with 6% saying it has not.

The Fed will announce their interest rate decision on Wednesday at 2 PM. The expectations are for 50 basis points (absent a surprise in the CPI data tomorrow).

That would put the Fed target at 4.25% to 4.5%. The dot plot at the end of September meeting showed a terminal rate at 4.6%. That will go higher this month