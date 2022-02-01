China remains away fro the Lunar New Year holiday but that hasn't killed action price action in Asia-Pacific trading so far this week, so lets hope that continues.

Coming up first is the API weekly oil inventories report, out at the bottom of the hour. The oil market remains red hot after adding a 20-cent gain on Tuesday. With the OPEC+ meeting coming tomorrow, it's tough to imagine any big swings on this data.

In terms of economic data, the New Zealand Q4 jobs report from HLFS is due at 2145 GMT. The consensus is no change from 3.4% with a flat participation rate at 71.2%. Mixed in will be some wage data with the labor cost index forecast up 0.9%.

The main event of the day comes at 0130 GMT when RBA Governor Philip Lowe speaks at teh National Press Club in Sydney. Yesterday's decision was surprisingly dovish and he will be pressed on the outlook for inflation. In spite of that backdrop, AUD rallied further today with AUD/USD up 63 pips on positive risk sentiment. It's up nearly a full cent from the RBA decision dip and has found some breathing room above the key 0.7000 level.