Welcome to the new trading week. I'll be with you for the next few days as Eamonn takes a little vacation.

Today's data slate is heavily tilted towards Japan with a handful of notable indicators. It starts at 2350 GMT with the release of December industrial output (shown above) and retail sales. Output is forecast to fall 0.8% m/m and sales up 2.7% y/y.

There's some Australian data at 0030 GMT with private sector credit but that won't be a market mover.

Then it's back to Japan for the 0500 GMT release of December housing starts, construction orders and consumer confidence.

