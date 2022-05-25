Commerzbank on oil, looking for a range in the near term and then down:

expect that the price of Brent oil will continue to fluctuate between $100 and 115 per barrel in the current quarter

then falling in the H2 of this year

By year-end Commerz are looking for:

Brent should be trading at $95

based on the assumption that there will be an EU oil embargo on Russian oil. This would increase demand for non-Russian oil, which would also have a price-increasing effect and thus justify a somewhat higher oil price level in the second half of the year than we have expected so far