I'm not seeing any specific headlines at least to have driven the move, with 10-year Treasury yields now turning on its head to be down 2 bps at 4.11%. It was up by over 4 bps earlier to 4.17% and the drive lower in yields is helping sentiment in equities as well for now.

S&P 500 futures have erased losses to turn flat, after having been down by about 0.5% earlier in the session. In turn, this is helping to see commodity currencies nudge up to fresh highs on the day.

USD/CAD is down 0.3% to 1.3723 with daily support around 1.3700 still a key area to watch technically. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is back up by 0.5% to 0.6300 as buyers seize back near-term control:

Short-term resistance around 0.6340-45 remains the key region limiting any topside move for the pair though.