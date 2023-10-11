I know, not FX. But 28 of my posts today have been, so this is 1 on world events more broadly.

The news crossing that consultations are still ongoing between the United States, Israel, and Egypt on establishing a Humanitarian Corridor between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The intention is to allow the Palestinian population to safely evacuate from the region and away from the Hamas terrorists that infest Gaza.

This will obviously be a mammoth undertaking. And not without problems.

The World Health Organization has said it would assist in Humanitarian Operations.

