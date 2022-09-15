Reuters are reporting some possible good news for on the U.S. railway strike saga





U.S. railway parties have agreed to a cooling off period as standard part of the ratification process after reaching a tentative deal overnight, a move that would avert any shutdown in case unions fail to ratify it, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden called negotiators around 9 p.m. Wednesday night as talks continued in a move the source said was "crucial" as talks progressed for 20 hours into the night.

As a reminder, almost 30% of cargo in the U.S. travels by rail, and with harvest season upon us, a nationwide strike would be very damaging

