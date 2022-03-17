I posted in the middle of this week on the dially back (a little) of the strict China response to COVID-19 outbreaks:
The easing I referred to is very minor, but perhaps its indicative. This from Adam overnight:
Further reports also overnight, ICYMI:
- The Chinese government says companies in Shenzhen, a major business center, will be allowed to reopen
BUT, please note further in this report:
- “We will organize enterprises to return to work,” Huang said, according to a transcript released by the government. He gave no timetable but said businesses are required to step up strengthen anti-disease measures and monitor employees for the virus’s telltale fever.
So, its a positive, just maybe not yet.