In case you're wondering what the situation is like in China, things haven't drastically changed as the country is still sticking with its 'dynamic COVID zero' policy. The city of Guangzhou is the latest to step up restrictions today after five locally transmitted cases were reported, with local authorities ordering certain areas in one district to close all indoor entertainment venues and restaurant dining until Saturday at least.

All kindergartens and primary, middle and high schools in said district have also been ordered to delay resuming fall semesters until further notice. In addition, bus and subway services were also reduced.

This comes after Shenzhen ordered four districts (with roughly 9 million residents) to close all entertainment and cultural businesses amid a flare up in local cases.

You can imagine that with the constant start-stop living conditions, it is surely to keep taking a toll on businesses and that is continuing to impact the domestic economy rather forcefully for the time being.