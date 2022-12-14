Coming up from the UK on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, November inflation data:
Société Générale
- Despite a continued rise in core and food inflation, negative base effects should allow a marginal reduction in headline inflation from 11.1% to 11.0% in November, although risks are tilted to the upside.
- For core, both stronger services and goods inflation should contribute to an acceleration from 6.5% to 6.7%.
Deutsche Bank
- We expect CPI to have slowed from 11.1% to 10.9%.
- If our forecasts are broadly on the mark, we have crossed the peak in inflation.
- And now, the next stage begins. We anticipate CPI will be over 8% YoY next year before landing around 6% in the fourth quarter.