Journal (may be gated) citing unnamed people familiar with the matter:
- The Biden administration is divided over whether to impose sanctions on Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity giant
- The White House’s National Security Council has pressed the Treasury Department to ready the sanctions
- While Treasury officials have been working to prepare the package, sanctions experts within the department have raised concerns over the size and scope of such a move. The company’s software is used by hundreds of millions of customers across the world, making it difficult to enforce the sanctions.
more to come