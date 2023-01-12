This is via the folks at eFX.

Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and adopts a bullish bias in Q1.

"AUDUSD has made significant gains after establishing a bottom in mid-October and is currently seeing a breach above the top of its recent range at the 200-day average, the 50% retracement of the April/November decline and the recent high at .6841/6915," CS notes.

"With positive weekly MACD momentum, this breakout signals a fresh phase of strength towards the August high at .7046 with scope for the June high and retracement resistance at .7282/7305, but with this expected to provide a tough cap and serve as a potential top to a broad range during Ql," CS adds.

