The price of WTI crude futures settled at $85.97. Down -$0.41 or -0.47%.

The decline comes after yesterday's 4.34% surge on the back of the Mideast tension. That move to the upside took the price back above the August 10 high of $84.85. In trading today, the low price reached $85.17 above that old high.

The buyers remain in control above that level and also the swing area between $82.35 and $83.32 (see red numbered circles and yellow area on the chart below).

IT would take a move below each to shift the bias back to the downside.