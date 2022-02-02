Crude oil -1.046M versus estimates of 1.525M. Private data showed a drawdown of -1.65M

Gasoline 2.119 versus estimates of 1.645M. Private data showed a build of 5.82M

Distillates -2.411M versus estimates of -1.492M. Private data showed a drawdown of -2.51M

Cushing -1.173M versus previous of -1.823M. Private data showed a draw of -1.03M

weekly crude oil production 11.5M versus 11.6M last week

refining utilization -1.00% versus -0.1% estimate. Previously -0.4%

WTI crude oil was trading at $87.82 down $0.38 just ahead of the release.

The current price is trading at $87.54 after the report