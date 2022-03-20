The price of WTI crude oil for April is trading at $105.20. That's up from Fridays settle price of $104.70.
Over the weekend,
- Saudi oil plants were attacked by Yemen Houthi attacks but the attacks are not expected to impact supply.
- Aramco saw profits double as a result of the doubling of oil prices. They look to increase capital expenditure to $40 – 50 billion this year from 31.9 billion last year
- Aramco CEO when asked about pumping more oil, said it would produce according to guidelines from the Saudi energy minister