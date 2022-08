Crude oil settles at $90.50

The price of crude oil is settling at $90.50, that is down -$0.26 or -0.29% on the day.

The high price reached $92.62. The low price reached $89.06. The price fell below the 100 hour MA at $89.95 but could not sustain momentum below the level.

At the high today the price stalled at the 38.2% of the move down from the end of July high. That level comes in at $92.67.