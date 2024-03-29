Trimmed mean Dallas

The question here is: Do you take comfort in the step down from January or do you worry that core inflation is still above 3%?

  • One month annualized trimmed mean 3.4% vs 5.7% prior
  • Six month 3.1% vs 3.0% prior
  • 12 month 3.1% vs 3.2% prior

One of the drivers of inflation (and a 5.15% weigh in the index) was a 1.4% m/m rise in 'other purchased meals', which highlights how tough it is to eat out.

Other notable components included:

  • Physician services +1.8%
  • Financial service charges, fees, and commissions +3.5%
  • Nonprofit hospitals' services to households +3.8%
  • Government hospitals+3.8%
  • Electricity +4.0%
  • Motor vehicle maintenance and repair+4.8%
  • Other purchased meals +4.1%
  • Dental services +5.3%

Note the preponderance of rising health care costs.

Some sources of inflation trimmed out:

  • Computer software and accessories +52.6%
  • Shoes and other footwear +21.6%
  • Net health insurance +15.5%
  • Tenant-occupied stationary homes and landlord durables+5.7%