The question here is: Do you take comfort in the step down from January or do you worry that core inflation is still above 3%?

One month annualized trimmed mean 3.4% vs 5.7% prior

Six month 3.1% vs 3.0% prior

12 month 3.1% vs 3.2% prior

One of the drivers of inflation (and a 5.15% weigh in the index) was a 1.4% m/m rise in 'other purchased meals', which highlights how tough it is to eat out.

Other notable components included:

Physician services +1.8%

Financial service charges, fees, and commissions +3.5%

Nonprofit hospitals' services to households +3.8%

Government hospitals+3.8%

Electricity +4.0%

Motor vehicle maintenance and repair+4.8%

Other purchased meals +4.1%

Dental services +5.3%

Note the preponderance of rising health care costs.

Some sources of inflation trimmed out: