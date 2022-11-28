Selected comments (all kinds of different views here but more negativity creeping in):
This is a manufacturing business making packaging. I believe we are a
very good indicator of economic trends. Having said that, order volumes
are down versus prior quarters. There is less panic buying going on.
Inventories are beginning to go down. Lead times we are able to give to
our customers are beginning to decrease as input of new orders slows.
The slowdown is consistent with normal seasonal factors but way below
last year’s very high fourth-quarter order level. We are beginning to
see the end of the dislocations caused by the pandemic
Supply-chain problems have decreased.
Recession is coming! We are just waiting for the backlog to evaporate. Then layoffs start.
Supply-chain disruptions and delayed project schedules are negatively
impacting our output and utilization. Inflation is decreasing demand
While we do see a softening in economic activity, we do not think it is
a significant downturn at this time. Profitability will come under
strain as steel prices decline, while labor and overhead costs remain
elevated due to inflation.
We are still running strong; however, we believe that it is inevitable
that the economy will contract within the next six months.
We are very concerned about the volume of future business activity. We
see our customers pulling back their plans for expansion but still
planning for the future
Opportunities have been a little slower over the past two months, but it’s nothing dramatic.
Inflation pressure continues to increase our cost of goods sold.
Staffing is still tight in Dallas–Fort Worth, but we are seeing more
stability. The cost of capital is unbearable for small businesses and
will delay or reduce expenditures or hiring unless business drives
change.
[The Federal Reserve] is going too crazy—that is really affecting the
industrial equipment industry and stalling infrastructure spending as I
have never seen before. Millions of jobs are at risk in manufacturing.
We are seeing weakness that began in personal electronics broaden into most markets except automotive.
The outlook is troubling and unsettling. Caution is the strategy. The
Federal Reserve is too aggressive. Let what’s been done materialize in
the economy before piling on.