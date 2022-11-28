Prior was -19.4

Output -0.8 vs +6.0 prior

Details:

Employment 5.9 vs 17.1 last month

Hours worked -1.0 from -0.1 last month

New orders -20.9 from -8.8 last month

Production 0.8 vs 6.0 last month

Raw material price paid 22.6 vs 32.0 last month

Prices received 13.9vs 22.2 last month month

Shipments -7.6 vs -1.6 last month

Growth rate of new orders -19.9 vs -13.2 last month

Finished goods inventories 2.2 vs -12.6 last month

Wages and benefits 36.5 vs 36.7 last month

Capital expenditures 9.3 vs 7.1 last month

Virtually everything here is pointing in the direction the Fed wants to see, with employment cooling and inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term pressures fading. This is an underrated survey.

Selected comments (all kinds of different views here but more negativity creeping in):

This is a manufacturing business making packaging. I believe we are a very good indicator of economic trends. Having said that, order volumes are down versus prior quarters. There is less panic buying going on. Inventories are beginning to go down. Lead times we are able to give to our customers are beginning to decrease as input of new orders slows. The slowdown is consistent with normal seasonal factors but way below last year’s very high fourth-quarter order level. We are beginning to see the end of the dislocations caused by the pandemic

Supply-chain problems have decreased.

Recession is coming! We are just waiting for the backlog to evaporate. Then layoffs start.

Supply-chain disruptions and delayed project schedules are negatively impacting our output and utilization. Inflation is decreasing demand

While we do see a softening in economic activity, we do not think it is a significant downturn at this time. Profitability will come under strain as steel prices decline, while labor and overhead costs remain elevated due to inflation.

We are still running strong; however, we believe that it is inevitable that the economy will contract within the next six months.

We are very concerned about the volume of future business activity. We see our customers pulling back their plans for expansion but still planning for the future

Opportunities have been a little slower over the past two months, but it’s nothing dramatic.

Inflation pressure continues to increase our cost of goods sold. Staffing is still tight in Dallas–Fort Worth, but we are seeing more stability. The cost of capital is unbearable for small businesses and will delay or reduce expenditures or hiring unless business drives change.

[The Federal Reserve] is going too crazy—that is really affecting the industrial equipment industry and stalling infrastructure spending as I have never seen before. Millions of jobs are at risk in manufacturing.

We are seeing weakness that began in personal electronics broaden into most markets except automotive.

The outlook is troubling and unsettling. Caution is the strategy. The Federal Reserve is too aggressive. Let what’s been done materialize in the economy before piling on.