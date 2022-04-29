  • Prior was +4.0% m/m annualized
  • 12 month PCE +3.7% vs +3.6%

Some large one-month drags on price that were trimmed:

  • Used autos and light trucks
  • Televisions
  • Carpets and floor coverings

Some large one-month boosts to price that were trimmed:

  • Fuel oil
  • Gasoline
  • Vehicle rentals
  • Air transport
  • Window coverings
  • Hotels

Included in the trimmed mean (annualized one-month changes):

  • Owner-occupied mobile homes +5.3%
  • Women's clothing +4.7%
  • New autos +3.8%
  • Sporting equipment -1.0%
  • Health insurance +1.4%
  • Hospitals +3.4%
  • Life insurance +0.1%