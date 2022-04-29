- Prior was +4.0% m/m annualized
- 12 month PCE +3.7% vs +3.6%
Some large one-month drags on price that were trimmed:
- Used autos and light trucks
- Televisions
- Carpets and floor coverings
Some large one-month boosts to price that were trimmed:
- Fuel oil
- Gasoline
- Vehicle rentals
- Air transport
- Window coverings
- Hotels
Included in the trimmed mean (annualized one-month changes):
- Owner-occupied mobile homes +5.3%
- Women's clothing +4.7%
- New autos +3.8%
- Sporting equipment -1.0%
- Health insurance +1.4%
- Hospitals +3.4%
- Life insurance +0.1%