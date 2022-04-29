Prior was +4.0% m/m annualized

12 month PCE +3.7% vs +3.6%

Some large one-month drags on price that were trimmed:

Used autos and light trucks

Televisions

Carpets and floor coverings

Some large one-month boosts to price that were trimmed:

Fuel oil

Gasoline

Vehicle rentals

Air transport

Window coverings

Hotels

Included in the trimmed mean (annualized one-month changes):

Owner-occupied mobile homes +5.3%

Women's clothing +4.7%

New autos +3.8%

Sporting equipment -1.0%

Health insurance +1.4%

Hospitals +3.4%

Life insurance +0.1%