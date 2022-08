Eyes are on Jackson Hole on Friday, specifically Fed Chair Powell speaking.

Powell is up at 1400 GMT.

Prior to this we'll get data from the US including an inflation indicator from the PCE data. The price index is (was, in the June release) 6.8% y/y for the headline and 4.8% for the core. This is a key indicator the Fed is looking to to gauge inflation. Its not inconceivable that the result from this, if its higher than expected, will tile Powell even more hawkish.