South Korea 1 - 20 October trade data:

Exports -2.9% y/y

semiconductor exports +36.1%

cars -3.3%

to China + 1.2%

to the United States -2.6%

to the European Union -8.9%

Import -10.1% y/y

Info via Reuters.

-

While exports declined y/y in October this comes after the September data showed exports rose for the 12th month in a row.