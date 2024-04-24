David Einhorn, billionaire president of Greenlight Capital in his letter to investors said:

  • Investors don't understand or don't care about valuations.
  • Says the value investing industry is dead

That does not stop him from his value investing. Some of the stocks he has bought include:

  • Penn Entertainment (PENN). The stock is down -33.44% in 2024, but he sees value.
  • Hewlett Packard (HPQ) - Doen -6.33% in 2024
  • Roivant Sciences (ROIV) - Down -3.12% in 2024
  • Liberty Global (LBTYA) - Down -9% in 2024

He is also a large investor in gold which has done well in 2024 (up 12.71%.

Meanwhile, the major indices are now all negative:

  • Dow industrial average -0.38%
  • S&P index -0.32%
  • NASDAQ index -0.19%
  • Russell 2000-0.82%

Meta Platforms which reports after the close is trading down -1.18%. ServiceNow and Lam Research will also report earnings after the close:

  • ServiceNow is training up $1.63 for 0.22% at $742.58
  • Lam Research is trading up $1.49 or 0.17% at $888.91.