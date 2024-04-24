David Einhorn, billionaire president of Greenlight Capital in his letter to investors said:

Investors don't understand or don't care about valuations.

Says the value investing industry is dead

That does not stop him from his value investing. Some of the stocks he has bought include:

Penn Entertainment (PENN). The stock is down -33.44% in 2024, but he sees value.

Hewlett Packard (HPQ) - Doen -6.33% in 2024

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) - Down -3.12% in 2024

Liberty Global (LBTYA) - Down -9% in 2024

He is also a large investor in gold which has done well in 2024 (up 12.71%.

Meanwhile, the major indices are now all negative:

Dow industrial average -0.38%

S&P index -0.32%

NASDAQ index -0.19%

Russell 2000-0.82%

Meta Platforms which reports after the close is trading down -1.18%. ServiceNow and Lam Research will also report earnings after the close: