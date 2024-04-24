David Einhorn, billionaire president of Greenlight Capital in his letter to investors said:
- Investors don't understand or don't care about valuations.
- Says the value investing industry is dead
That does not stop him from his value investing. Some of the stocks he has bought include:
- Penn Entertainment (PENN). The stock is down -33.44% in 2024, but he sees value.
- Hewlett Packard (HPQ) - Doen -6.33% in 2024
- Roivant Sciences (ROIV) - Down -3.12% in 2024
- Liberty Global (LBTYA) - Down -9% in 2024
He is also a large investor in gold which has done well in 2024 (up 12.71%.
Meanwhile, the major indices are now all negative:
- Dow industrial average -0.38%
- S&P index -0.32%
- NASDAQ index -0.19%
- Russell 2000-0.82%
Meta Platforms which reports after the close is trading down -1.18%. ServiceNow and Lam Research will also report earnings after the close:
- ServiceNow is training up $1.63 for 0.22% at $742.58
- Lam Research is trading up $1.49 or 0.17% at $888.91.