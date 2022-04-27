S&P 500 futures are up 8 points and Nasdaq futures are down 0.1% just ahead of the open.

Microsoft is helping with a 4% rebound on earnings but Alphabet (Google) is down by the same measure after missing. After the close today, Facebook reports and shares are down 3.6% in the pre-market on the poor advertising read-through from Google.

After the rout yesterday, you'd hope to see more of a bounce than this. I expect the buyers will show up at some point and try to make a stand, but if you look at the current reading on commodity FX and cable, they're not great.

Technically, the Nasdaq is on the verge of a breakdown: