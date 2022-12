Prior was +4.5

New orders -3.6 vs -3.3 prior

Prices paid +50.5 vs +50.5 prior

Prices received 25.2 vs 27.2 prior

Employment +14.0 vs +12.2 prior

Six-month business conditions +6.3 vs -6.1 prior

There is some deterioration in the headline but the underlying metrics are steady.