- New York Fed Empire manufacturing index 4.5 vs. -9.1 last month
- New orders -3.3 vs. +3.7 last month
- Shipments a .0 vs. -0.3 last month
- Prices paid 50.5 vs. 40.6 last month
- prices received 27.2 vs. 20.9 last month
- number of employees 12.2 vs. 7.7 last month
- average workweek 6.9 vs. 3.3 last month
- unfilled orders -6 point vs. -3.7 last month
- delivery times 2.9 vs. -0.9 last month
- inventory 16.5 vs. 4.6 last month
the six-month forward expectations:
- general business conditions -6.1 vs. -1.8 last month
- new orders -6.4 vs. 2.4 last month
- shipments -10.0 vs. 5.6 last month
- prices paid 48.5 vs. 40.6 last month
- prices received 32.0 vs. 36.7 last month
- employment 13.0 vs. 17.8last month
- average workweek -2.9 vs. -8.3 last month
- capital expenditures 14.6 vs. 22.0 last month
- technology spending 6.8 vs. 11.0 last month
From the NY Fed:
"Business activity edged slightly higher in New York State, according to firms responding to the November 2022 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The headline general business conditions index climbed fourteen points to 4.5. New orders decreased slightly, while shipments expanded modestly. Delivery times were little changed, and inventories grew significantly. Labor market indicators pointed to a solid increase in employment and a longer average workweek. Input prices increased at about the same pace as last month, while selling price increases picked up. Looking ahead, firms expect business conditions to worsen over the next six months".
