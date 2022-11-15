New York Fed Empire manufacturing index

New York Fed Empire manufacturing index 4.5 vs. -9.1 last month

New orders -3.3 vs. +3.7 last month

Shipments a .0 vs. -0.3 last month

Prices paid 50.5 vs. 40.6 last month

prices received 27.2 vs. 20.9 last month

number of employees 12.2 vs. 7.7 last month

average workweek 6.9 vs. 3.3 last month

unfilled orders -6 point vs. -3.7 last month

delivery times 2.9 vs. -0.9 last month

inventory 16.5 vs. 4.6 last month

the six-month forward expectations:

general business conditions -6.1 vs. -1.8 last month

new orders -6.4 vs. 2.4 last month

shipments -10.0 vs. 5.6 last month

prices paid 48.5 vs. 40.6 last month

prices received 32.0 vs. 36.7 last month

employment 13.0 vs. 17.8last month

average workweek -2.9 vs. -8.3 last month

capital expenditures 14.6 vs. 22.0 last month

technology spending 6.8 vs. 11.0 last month

From the NY Fed:

"Business activity edged slightly higher in New York State, according to firms responding to the November 2022 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The headline general business conditions index climbed fourteen points to 4.5. New orders decreased slightly, while shipments expanded modestly. Delivery times were little changed, and inventories grew significantly. Labor market indicators pointed to a solid increase in employment and a longer average workweek. Input prices increased at about the same pace as last month, while selling price increases picked up. Looking ahead, firms expect business conditions to worsen over the next six months".

