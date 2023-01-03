The major US indices are closing the day lower to start the trading year. If there is a silver lining, the levels are well off the low levels for the day. However, after sharp declines in 2022, and with two more days of the so-called Santa Clause rally, it seems the market is getting coal in their stocking this year.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow lost -10.88 points or -0.03% at 33136.36. At the low, the Dow was down -296.69 points

S&P fell -15.36 points or -0.40% at 3824.13. At the low the S&P was down -45.16 points

Nasdaq fell -79.49 points or -0.76% at 10386.99. At the low the NASDAQ was down -157.32 points

Russell 2000 of small cap stocks fell -10.51 points or -0.60% at 1750.73. At the low the Russell 2000 was down -23.98 points

Six of 11 S&P sectors fell today.

The lagging sectors were led by:

energy -3.62%

information technology -1.01%

consumer discretionary -0.59%

The biggest gaining sectors were led by:

communication services +1.41%

financials +0.38%

real estate +0.31%

Shares of Apple fell by $4.86 or -3.74% to $125.07. That is the lowest level since June 2021. Shares of Tesla continue to crumble to the downside after they reported disappointing sales. Tesla stock fell $-15.08 or -12.24% to $108.10. The price to lowest level since August 2020