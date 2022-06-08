Deutsche Bank on the possibility of intervention in USD/JPY

"As USD/JPY hits the weakest yen levels in 20 years, there is a resurgence of interest in where officialdom, Japanese and/or American, might protest the yen's depreciation?" DB notes.

'The short answer is the official pain threshold to provoke direct currency intervention is still a long way off, and by far the greater risks for yen bears reside with shifts, technical or otherwise in BO]yield curve policy," DB adds.

Info comes from eFX,

PS - I posted this earlier if you want a clue:

(If you don't read that post please take note that 135 is my wild-ass guess, which is a technical term).