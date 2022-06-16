Deutsche Bank now sees BOE hiking rates by 50 basis points in August and September. That previously forecasted a 25 basis point hike at each of the meetings through February 2023.

The BOE raise rates by 25 basis point day and said:

Bank rate vote 9-0* vs 9-0 expected (Haskel, Mann Sauderes did vote for a larger 50 basis point hike instead)

CPI inflation is expected to be over 9% during the next few months

CPI inflation to rise to slightly above 11% in October

BOE will take the actions necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium-term

The scale, pace and timing of any further rate hikes will reflect the assessment of the economic outlook and inflationary pressures

BOE will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures

BOE will act forcefully in response, if necessary

UPDATE: JPM is also seen 50 basis point increases in July and August.