The major US stock indices are ending the day lower. The excuse will be the debt ceiling talks stalling (for now), but if there was a lot of worry, the stock market would be down much more.
Technically, however, the S&P index could not close above the 4200 natural level (it is closing at 4191.99), nor could the price of the S&P close above its 100-week moving average at 4201.1. Close but no cigar. That could be problematic from a technical perspective. It will take a move above the 100-week moving average next week to give the buyers more ammunition for further upside probing. Absent that and we could be in store for a corrective week.
Although closing lower, the major indices are closing higher in the week.
The final numbers are showing:
Dow industrial average -109.30 points or -0.33% at 33426.64.
The KRE Etf of regional banks closed lower on the day by -1.78%, but was still up 7.81% on the week on less banking fear. Neverthless, Treasury Sec. Yellen did warn that there may be more consolidation in the banking sector, and that reversed earlier gains.
PS. Technically, the KRE price tested the 200-hour MA at the highs today (at $40.36 - green line) before rotating lower. That did not help as the recent price history shows, the 200 hour MA is a level for sellers to lean against. However, the price is closing above the 100-hour MA at $37.88. The price is in a neutral area technically between the 100 and 200 hour MAs.