Closing changes:

S&P 500 -07%

DJIA -0.5%

Nasdaq Comp -1.1%

Russell 2000 -0.9%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.4%

The bulls bought the dip twice today but jitters ahead of tomorrow's CPI report won out and stocks finished just above the midday lows.

SPX intraday

More broadly, there was a taste of the 2022 market today as oil prices and commodity producers made gains while the broader market stressed about inflation.