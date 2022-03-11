With USD/JPY within touching distance of 117.00 currently, it seems to be putting a bid in the greenback across the board as well.

The dollar is trading to the highs for the day against most major currencies at the moment, with EUR/USD easing from 1.1000 to just below 1.0970 currently:

The 100-hour moving average @ 1.0954 is still helping to keep the near-term bias more neutral but it will be a key support level to eye.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is sliding further with little in the way of really stopping a potential drop towards 1.3000:

Elsewhere, the dollar is also up 0.4% against both the aussie and kiwi. AUD/USD is down from 0.7355 to 0.7326 while NZD/USD is down from 0.6858 to 0.6835 at the moment.

There's not much headlines to work with on the session so it's tough to really pin this to anything else but dollar flows stemming from a rise in USD/JPY amid the potential technical break outlined earlier.