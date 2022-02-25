The dollar is trading up against the euro and has trimmed losses against the pound and commodity currencies on the day.

EUR/USD was holding around 1.1220 earlier but has now fallen to 1.1180 as equities start to show some signs of nervousness again on the day.

Elsewhere, GBP/USD is down from 1.3430 to 1.3385 while AUD/USD has seen gains trimmed from 0.7210 to 0.7190 and NZD/USD likewise from 0.6720 to 0.6700 currently.

There's still a sense of apprehension in the air and despite yesterday's miraculous risk comeback in US trading, we're not seeing much appetite to continue with that in Europe so far.